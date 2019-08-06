STARKVILLE • The Starkville Police Department was busy last week, making six felony arrests in separate cases.
Three people were arrested on weapons charges, two were charged with assault and the other was fro breaking into cars.
Henry Harris Jr., 19, of Starkville, was arrested July 31 during a traffic stop on Highway 12 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Officers responding to a suspicious person at the Social Block Apartments on Locksley Way Aug. 1 arrested LaJordan Coleman, 24, of Starkville, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.
Jermichael McCarter, 31, of Starkville, was charged with possession of weapon by felon by officers who were at a residence for an unrelated incident.
Kelvin Bell, 30, of Starkville, was arrested Aug. 3 after a physical assault at a Highway 12 hotel sent the victim to the OCH Regional Medical Center. He was charged with aggravated assault.
An Aug. 5 shooting on Whitfield Street led to Demyres Gilkey, 29, of Macon, being charged with aggravated assault. No one was injured in the incident.
In the final case, Emily James, 39, of Starkville, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with auto burglary and credit card fraud in connection with a July 12 incident on Elm Place.