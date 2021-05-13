STARKVILLE • A 45-year-old Starkville man is accused of purchasing a variety of luxury items, including a house and a car, using money he received through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a news release Thursday that Christopher Paul Lick had been arrested by FBI agents after being indicted by a federal grand jury on criminal charges related to his alleged fraud scheme of more than $6 million in PPP funds.
According to the DOJ, Lick allegedly used the funds to purchase various luxurious items, including a home valued at more than $1 million and a Tesla valued at $100,000. He is also alleged used the funds to invest in the stock market.
Court documents stated Lick arranged a scheme to defraud and obtained the funds by filing false and fraudulent loan applications with banks providing loans as part of the PPP, including Customers Bank and Cross River Bank.
Lick allegedly overstated the number of employees and payroll expenses of his businesses to receive the money.
Lick was charged with four counts of wire fraud, one count of issuing false statements to financial institution, and 11 counts of money laundering. He made will make his initial court appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders.
If convicted, Lick will face up to 30 years in federal prison.