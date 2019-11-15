STARKVILLE - An Oktibbeha County man arrested four years ago on drug charges, is back behind bars.
Starkville police served a felony arrest warrant Nov. 13 on Jonathan Shane Kinard II, 25, on the charge of intimidating a witness. Police did not specify to which case the witness was connected.
In February 2015, Kinard was arrested by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office and charged with the sale of cocaine, sale of a Schedule II drug and contempt of court.
