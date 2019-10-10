STARKVILLE - An Oktibbeha County man is facing multiple felony charges after a Tuesday night incident at a Starkville apartment.
Police say Jocko Brooks, 40, of Starkville, was arrested and charged with residential burglary and attempted aggravated assault. The crimes occurred at a Pilcher Street apartment building.
