STARKVILLE - A Saturday night fight escalated to gunplay and ended with one man in jail facing 20 years to life in prison.
According to Starkville Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, officers were dispatched to a fight at 104 East Garrard Road at 9:28 p.m. April 4. Moments later, while officers were in route to the scene, a second 911 call reported a shooting at the same location.
"Due to Executive Order 1466 (Gov. Tate Reeves' statewide shelter in place order) we’ve had a much larger saturation of officers to supplement the standard patrol shifts," Lovelady said. "Officers responded and made an arrest within two minutes of the E-911 call."
Edward Dotson, 39, of Starkville, was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail. Under state law, if convicted of attempted murder, the jury could sentence him to life in prison. If the jury cannot agree on a sentence, the judge will sentence him to at least 20 years.
It was not immediately clear when Dotson will have his initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court for the setting of bond.
The male victim was airlifted to a hospital out of the area for further treatment.
The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the Starkville Fire Department also responded quickly to the scene and assisted.