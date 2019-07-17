STARKVILLE - A Tuesday night tip from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of an Oktibbeha County man on multiple burglary charges.
According to the Starkville Police Department, a citizen reported that individuals were checking car door handles late on the night of July 16 at The Block Townhomes, located at 625 South Montgomery Street. When police arrived, the subjects fled on foot.
Officers arrested Javonterrius Tucker, 20, of Starkville, in an adjacent apartment complex as he was attempting to flee. Tucker was charged with two counts of auto burglary.
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.