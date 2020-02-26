STARKVILLE - An Oktibbeha County man has been arrested, accused of committing five burglaries over a five-day span.
Starkville police responded to a burglary alarm at Dirt Cheap at 800 Louisville Street early Tuesday morning, Feb. 25. Responding officers were able to apprehend Lanie Stallings, 51, of Starkville. He was charged with five burglaries that were committed between Feb. 21 and Feb. 25. The other four burglary charges occurred on Highway 12. More charges are expected.
Stallings appeared in Starkville Municipal Court Wednesday for his initial appearance. If he does post his portion of the $25,000 bond, he will have to wear electronic monitoring to be released.