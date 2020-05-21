WEST POINT - An Oktibbeha County man has been charged with shooting multiple times into an occupied house in western Clay County.
Clay County deputy sheriffs were called out to Walker Gin Road on May 14 for a shots fired call. Investigators discovered two bullets had been fired into the home and one bullet into a vehicle that was parked at the residence.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the Mississippi Department of Corrections took Franklin Young, 35, of Starkville into custody in Oktibbeha County and transported him back to Clay County.
The investigation showed five people were at the house at the time of the shooting but none were injured. Young was charged with shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault. He remains incarcerated at the Clay County Detention Center with a $50,000.00 bond and a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The sheriff said the case appears to be domestic in nature but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact investigators at the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.