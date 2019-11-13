STARKVILLE - An Oktibbeha County man was arrested last weekend after threatening to harm police through social media posts.
Darron Grayer, 28, of Starkville, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with retaliation against a public servant or witness. He is accused of making threatening social media posts and a video where he threatened to harm the general public, law enforcement officers and citizens of the City of Starkville.
"Whether posted for personal credibility, humor, out of anger, or any other reason, Chief R. Frank Nichols and the Starkville Police Department will not tolerate incidents such as these," said Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady.
Grayer remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through our anonymous tip system on our website.