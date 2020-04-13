STARKVILLE - An Oktibbeha County man is behind bars facing felony charges after a citizen reported a crime being committed.
During the early morning hours of Sunday, April 12, the Starkville Police Department charged Johnathan Hagens, 19, of Starkville, with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of attempted auto burglary.
"Hagens was stopped at the intersection of Hospital Road and North Jackson Street after (police) received a call from a vigilant citizen," said SPD spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady. "We would like to thank our community members for their assistance in this arrest. Together, as a team, we can work together to reduce crime."
Hagens has not been taken to Starkville Municipal Court for his initial appearance and the setting of bond.
If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through our anonymous tip system on our website.