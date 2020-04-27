STARKVILLE – A trip to Oktibbeha County ended with two men facing multiple charges, including kidnapping an underage girl, felony fleeing and assaulting an officer.
The Starkville Police Department was conducting a drivers license checkpoint on Louisville Street at Industrial Park Road April 24 when a vehicle occupied by three individuals pulled up. Officers asked the driver to pull to the side of the road. The vehicle nearly struck an officer and continued northbound.
The vehicle fled until it came in contact with officers near Emerson School, where the vehicle got stuck and the individuals fled on foot. Two individuals were immediately caught and the third was caught after a search of the area.
Larry Simon, 31, of Jackson, was charged with failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals (felony fleeing), possession of weapon by a felon, kidnapping, and shelter in place violation. The kidnapping charge stems from traveling with a juvenile from Jackson, under the age of 16, against the will of her parents.
Quincy Smedley, 32, of Laurel, was charged with simple assault on a police officer and a shelter in place violation.
If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.