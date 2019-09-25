STARKVILLE - More than a half-dozen juveniles have been detained and charged with car burglaries over the last two weeks.
According to Starkville Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, since Sept. 11, the department has charged a total of seven juvenile males with auto burglary.
"One of the individuals was arrested for auto burglary twice during this time frame," Lovelady said. "All but one juvenile have been previously arrested for auto burglary. Two arrestees have auto burglary arrests dating back to 2016."
The juveniles ranged in age from 13 to 16.
Since late August, SPD has responded to 58 car burglaries. Officials believe more were never reported or noticed. The bulk of the crimes happen during the overnight hours involving unlocked cars. About half the Starkville burglaries happened in single family residential areas. The other half occurred in multi-family or apartment areas.
"It's usually someone pulling on a door handle," Lovelady said. "If it is unlocked, they will look inside for something to take. If it is locked, they will move on to the next one."
Since the suspects are juveniles and the cases will be handled in youth court, the names and personal information of the suspects cannot be released.