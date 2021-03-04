STARKVILLE - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a Wednesday evening shooting in central Starkville.
The Starkville Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Pilcher Street (just off Highway 182) around 5 p.m. March 3. The responding officers quickly located two people who had been shot. One person died from the gunshot wounds. The second victim was airlifted to a Jackson hospital in critical condition.
Police did not release the names, sex or ages of the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.