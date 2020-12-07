STARKVILLE - The Starkville Police Department responded to a shooting in the north end of town before dawn Monday.
Officers were dispatched to Reed Ridge Circle for a shooting incident at 4:43 a.m. Dec. 7. Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the victim was airlifted out of the area for additional medical treatment.
The incident remains under investigation and police hope to release more information when available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle CrimeStoppers at 1-800-530-7151.