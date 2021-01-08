STARKVILLE – Police have arrested five people and are looking for a sixth in connection with a Dec. 30 shooting on the north end of Starkville.
The Starkville Police Department responded Dec. 30 at 3:50 a.m. to a 911 call of a reported shooting on North Montgomery Street near Garrard Road. While still receiving details of the call, the responding officers made contact with an individual who had multiple gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center.
On Friday Jan. 8, authorities arrested Quanterrius Dotson, 17; Marquavious Guido, 20; Austin Hudson, 18; and Joshua Reed-Sims, 24. All four were charged with attempted murder and bonds were set at $750,000 apiece. Police also arrested Johnetta Campbell, 22, on the felony charge of hindering prosecution. Her bond was set at $25,000.
Police say there is also an active arrest warrant for Dominique Beasley, 30, on the charge of attempted murder. He has been known to go by the name Dominique Roberts.
Anyone with information about the car or the crime is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.