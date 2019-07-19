STARKVILLE - Thursday was a busy day for the Starkville Police Department, arresting four adults and three juveniles on drug and weapons charges.
On the morning of July 18, police arrested Robquiel Wheeler, 18, of Starkville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance warrant. The incident that led to the warrant and arrest happened in April.
During the day, officers arrested two adults and three juveniles at a Hilliard Street residence. The juveniles were each charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana. The cases will be handled in youth court. The adults were charged with misdemeanor charges.
Thursday night, police pulled over Steven Thomas Jr., 25, of Starkville, at the intersection of Old West Point Road and Garrard Road. He was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.