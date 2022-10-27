STARKVILLE • The Starkville Police Department has named its community room in memory of a little boy who showed great courage while battling a rare disease.
“Super Gabe,” as Gabriel Valentine became known by most, struggled with epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease that causes extremely fragile skin that blisters and tears from minor friction or trauma. Valentine became a local hero and celebrity several years ago when community members rallied around and supported him.
In October 2015, the police department swore in the 7-year-old as an honorary member of the police department. He lost his battle the following summer, just short of his ninth birthday.
During a short ceremony on Thursday, Chief Mark Ballard officially renamed his department’s community room as the "Super Gabe Community Room" in memory of the elementary school student's bravery while facing the fatal disease.
Valentine is remembered not for EB — often called “The worst disease you’ve never heard of” — but the way he faced up to the challenge every day.
“Going out in public with a disfiguring disease is a challenge a child should never have to endure,” Ballard said. “He faced EB with courage. I remember his smile could light up a room. The way he faced his illness, he brought out the best in others.”
Ballard said his department has three core values – integrity, service above self, and courage.
“Super Gabe represented courage,” Ballard said.
Michael Valentine said being named an honorary officer was one of his son’s greatest joys.
“Having the ceremony there at the school elevated his status at school,” Valentine said. “I think it improved the length of his life.”
He recalled that someone told the boy that the honorary title also gave him the ability to arrest his parents.
“For the next two weeks, if we did anything he didn’t like – like trying to get him to go to bed – he would go get the handcuffs they gave him and chase us around the house in his wheelchair,” Valentine said with a smile.
In addition to honoring Valentine’s courage, the department hopes to shine a little more light on the disease. The ceremony was held during National Epidermolysis Bullosa Awareness Week, Oct. 25-31.
“With more resources and research, we can find a cure,” Ballard said.
Ballard and Michael Valentine first met in 2011 when both were in Tennessee for a week of training as a drug court pilot program was being established in the Golden Triangle. One morning at breakfast, the two started talking as fathers and the subject of EB came up.
The men have remained close friends ever since.
The community room in the Starkville Police Department provides a safe, free meeting space for members of the public.
