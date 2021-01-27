STARKVILLE • Starkville police are searching for the Black male believed responsible for a Tuesday night carjacking/kidnapping.
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious event on University Drive just after 11 p.m. Jan. 24. According to law enforcement officials, an armed suspect approached an occupied vehicle and made contact with the driver. The suspect then reportedly forced the victim to drive to a bank in an attempt to obtain money from the victim’s bank account.
When law enforcement responded, the suspect fled from the College View area and remains at large. The suspect was described as a black male wearing dark clothing.
Investigators continue to canvass the area and residents can expect to see a higher presence of police officers in the area.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.