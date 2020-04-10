STARKVILLE - At least seven people will have their wallets lightened up to $500 after violating the state shelter in place order.
According to the Starkville Police Department, officers were called out to a party April 9 on Lummus Drive in the Cotton District. At least seven people were issued citations for violating Gov. Tate Reeves' executive order that says people should stay at home except for essential travel and avoid all gatherings of more than 10.
Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill took to Twitter Friday morning praising the actions, saying, "We're not playing with this. Stay home and keep your friends and family safe."
In the executive order issued last week and running through April 20, the governor said that all state, county and local law enforcement agencies can enforce the rule. According to the Mississippi Code, the offense is a misdemeanor and violators could face a fine of up to $500 and/or up to six months in jail.