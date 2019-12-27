STARKVILLE - An Oktibbeha County man led police on a roughly 5-mile chase Thursday afternoon before crashing.
According to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, around 3:10 p.m. Dec. 26, a patrolman spotted a Lincoln SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Louisville Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and was able to close distance on the vehicle near Poorhouse Road.
The suspect turned east on Poorhouse Road and continued straight. A short distance past the intersection with South Montgomery Street, the suspect's vehicle left the roadway and collided with multiple trees.
George Lucious III, 19, of Starkville, got out of the vehicle and immediately surrendered. He was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and reckless driving.
