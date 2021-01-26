STARKVILLE • An Oktibbeha County 16-year-old is facing two felony charges as an adult after a Monday night shooting.
Starkville police responded to a report of a shooting in the Sprint Mart parking lot around 9:20 p.m. Jan. 25. When officers arrived at the 200 North Jackson Street store, they discovered a vehicle had been shot as it was leaving the parking lot. No one was injured by the gunfire.
Jaylan Sullivan, 16, was charged with aggravated domestic violence and aggravated assault. During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $250,000 total — $200,000 for the domestic violence and $50,000 for the aggravated assault.
“Juvenile crime plays a major role in the crimes of auto burglary, stolen firearms, and violent crimes,” said Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard. “Over the last 35 days, juveniles have contributed to four violent crimes. Fortunately, no deaths have occurred. The need for addressing a competent infrastructure for our children has never been stronger.”