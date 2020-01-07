STARKVILLE • A 17-year-old Starkville male has been charged as an adult for a Monday afternoon shooting in north Starkville.
De’Anthony Avante Carpenter, 17, turned himself in at the Starkville Police Department around 11 p.m. Monday, hours after authorities issued a warrant for attempted murder.
Police responded to a shooting on Catherine Street Jan. 6 at 3:47 p.m. The male victim was transported to Oktibbeha County Hospital-Regional Medical Center then flown out of the area for further treatment. He is reported to be in stable but serious condition.
The investigation revealed the shooting happened during a fight between the victim and Anthony.
This incident remains under active investigation.