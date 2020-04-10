The number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi jumped by more than 200 for the second day in a row. Data released Friday morning showed 2,469 cases in the state.
Based on figures as of April 9, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 209 new cases and six new deaths. None of the new deaths were in the Daily Journal’s 16-county coverage area.
The statewide total of known deaths related to the virus is 82.
Northeast Mississippi’s population hub of Lee County now has 41 known cases while the smaller and more rural Tippah County has one more at 42. Alcorn, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Union all added a single case. Clay, Lafayette, Marshall, and Prentiss added two or more cases overnight.
Statewide, just less than 30 percent of all known cases are hospitalized.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases
Alcorn 7
Benton 5
Calhoun 13
Chickasaw 21
Clay 17
Itawamba 8
Lafayette 28
Lee 41
Marshall 28
Monroe 25
Oktibbeha 36
Pontotoc 14
Prentiss 12
Tippah 42
Tishomingo 2
Union 7