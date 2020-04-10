COVID-19 update, 4/10/20

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi jumped by more than 200 for the second day in a row. Data released Friday morning showed 2,469 cases in the state.

Based on figures as of April 9, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 209 new cases and six new deaths. None of the new deaths were in the Daily Journal’s 16-county coverage area.

The statewide total of known deaths related to the virus is 82.

Northeast Mississippi’s population hub of Lee County now has 41 known cases while the smaller and more rural Tippah County has one more at 42. Alcorn, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Union all added a single case. Clay, Lafayette, Marshall, and Prentiss added two or more cases overnight.

Statewide, just less than 30 percent of all known cases are hospitalized.

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases

Alcorn 7

Benton 5

Calhoun 13

Chickasaw 21

Clay 17

Itawamba 8

Lafayette 28

Lee 41

Marshall 28

Monroe 25

Oktibbeha 36

Pontotoc 14

Prentiss 12

Tippah 42

Tishomingo 2

Union 7

