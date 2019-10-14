JACKSON - Citing rains across the state over the last week, Gov. Phil Bryant lifted the statewide burn ban Monday.
"Despite the lifting of the statewide burn ban," Bryant said, "there are a number of counties that will remain under burn bans."
According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, those county burn bans and the dates they are set to expire are: Benton (Oct. 30), Chickasaw (Oct. 31), Clay (Oct. 27), Itawamba (Nov. 4), Lee (Oct. 24), Pontotoc (Nov. 4) and Prentiss (Oct. 27).
Several cities that did not have standing ordinance prohibiting open burning, including Starkville and West Point, issued burn bans in late September. Starkville lifted its ban Monday afternoon.
The Natchez Trace Parkway ban on campfires remains in effect. Campfires are banned at the developed campgrounds at Rocky Springs and Jeff Busby, and at the designated bicycle campgrounds at Kosciusko, Witchdance and the Parkway Visitor Center.
Charcoal grills and cook stoves are still permitted, but should only be used in designated areas that are free from burnable fuels such as dry grass, leaf litter, and pine needles.
The U.S. Forest Service placed a restriction on the use of fire on national forest lands in Mississippi as a safety precaution on Oct. 11. The restrictions include burning outside of designated recreation areas and specified fire confinements.
The Forest Service order, which covers all national forests in Mississippi through Nov. 1.