The Mississippi Department of Health reported Sunday 95 new cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
There are now 758 cases of coronavirus in the state with 14 deaths. The latest fatality was reported in Wilkinson County in southwest Mississippi, and it's the state's first death in the age 40-49 group. The rest are age 60 and older.
In Northeast Mississippi, five more cases were reported in Tippah County and four more were reported in Lee County. Other counties with additional cases are Benton with two, Lafayette, two; Marshall, two; Monroe, two; Oktibbeha, one; and Prentiss, two.
Tippah has the most cases in the region with 23, followed by Lee with 21 and Oktibbeha 15. Tippah has reported two deaths and Lee has one.
DeSoto County leads the state in cases with 71.
Call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, (877) 978-6453, if you have questions about COVID-19.