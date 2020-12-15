JACKSON - The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the capital murder convictions and sentences of a Tennessee man.
Kaderius Hamer, 23, of Bolivar, Tennessee was convicted of two counts of capital murder in July 2019 and sentences to two life sentences in the July 2017 deaths of Paul Koster 51, and Ayla Hopper, 29, near Walnut.
During the trial in Tippah County Circuit Court, there was a question of whether Hamer's confession was involuntary and coerced. The defense attorneys tried unsuccessfully to have it suppressed. The jury was allowed to hear the entire videotaped interrogation and confession.
In Tuesday's ruling, four justices said the circuit judge was correct to allow the confession and affirmed both the convictions and the life sentences. Four other justices disagreed, saying Hamer was "misled and given inaccurate information in attempts to solicit a confession."
In cases where the vote is split evenly, here 4-4, the lower court ruling stands.