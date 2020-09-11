JACKSON • The Mississippi Court of Appeals rejected the post-conviction relief motion of a Union County man who pleaded guilty to capital murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary in 2015.
Double jeopardy, an involuntary confession and ineffective counsel were among the arguments Albert Lee McDonald, 39, claimed in the latest PCR motions in 2018.
According to the state, McDonald and his girlfriend got into a fight on Sept. 17, 2005. He held her against her will for more than an hour, then shot her. Thinking neighbors witnessed the shooting, he went into their house and shot two people in the head. Remarkably, the girlfriend and the neighbors survived.
McDonald then broke into a house to hide from the police. When the occupant returned later that day, he strangled her and stole her car. He went to another house, broke in and shot a man in the head. He then stole guns and another car.
Two months later he pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping and three counts of burglary.
The Court of Appeals noted that not only were McDonald's arguments well past the three-year statute of limitations, most of the arguments were already addressed in a 2015 PCR motion.
He argued double jeopardy because he was charged with kidnapping and assaulting the same victim in two different indictments. Since he pleaded guilty to just one of the indictments, the high court ruled the double jeopardy argument was without merit.
McDonald also argued one of his court appointed public defenders had a conflict of interest. One of the attorneys, in his capacity as a city judge, once signed an arrest warrant on McDonald for other charges coming from a separate incident. The court noted that during his plea hearing, McDonald said under oath that he and the attorney had discussed the possible conflict and McDonald waived any conflict.
The court unanimously denied the PCR motions.