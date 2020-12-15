JACKSON - The Mississippi Court of Appeals denied a motion for rehearing from a Union County man who pleaded guilty to capital murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary in 2015.
In September, the state's second highest court rejected the arguments of double jeopardy, an involuntary confession and ineffective counsel by Albert Lee McDonald, 39.
Unless the Mississippi Supreme Court decides to take up the case, McDonald has exhausted his appeals and will not serve out his life sentence.
According to the state, McDonald and his girlfriend got into a fight on Sept. 17, 2005. He held her against her will for more than an hour, then shot her. Thinking neighbors witnessed the shooting, he went into their house and shot two people in the head. Remarkably, the girlfriend and the neighbors survived.
McDonald then broke into a house to hide from the police. When the occupant returned later that day, he strangled her and stole her car. He went to another house, broke in and shot a man in the head. He then stole guns and another car.
Two months later he pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping and three counts of burglary.