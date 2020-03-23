JACKSON - The state department of health is reporting 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Mississippi Monday with new cases in three counties.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the state total now stands at 249 cases.
In the Daily Journal coverage area, the following counties have reported coronavirus cases - Chickasaw 3, Clay 1, Itawamba 3, Lafayette 5, Lee 8, Marshall 3, Monroe 2, Oktibbeha 5, Pontotoc 1, Tippah 9, and Union 1.
More details of Mississippi cases, along with preventive steps to take against COVID-19, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19