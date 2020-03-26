State level testing has identified 108 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day jump yet seen in Mississippi.
The State Health Department reported the new presumptive cases Thursday morning, bringing the state total of known COVID-19 cases to 485.
No significant spikes occurred in any Northeast Mississippi county. Benton County now has its first known case, while Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Tippah counties saw at least some new cases.
Lee County leads the region with 15 known cases, while Tippah has 14 known cases.
Just slightly outside Northeast Mississippi, DeSoto County now leads the state in known COVID-19 cases with 49. Hinds County follows, with 43 cases, with Harrison County recording 31.
DeSoto County is home to suburbs of Memphis, Tennessee, while the state capital of Jackson is in Hinds County.
Harrison County is on the coast, with Biloxi and Gulfport as its largest cities. Elsewhere on the Gulf Coast, New Orleans is the site of a very significant outbreak of COVID-19.
The state’s total of known deaths remains at 5, following updates late Wednesday from the Health Department.