JACKSON • The Mississippi Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of a man convicted of shooting into a Corinth house, inuring two people.
Jamar Allen, 34, was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault in summer 2019 — one count of shooting into a dwelling and one count possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to serve a total of 40 years with 20 more years suspended.
On appeal, Allen argued prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective counsel.
According to statements made in court, Allen had been living with Charity Payne for about two weeks when she ended the relationship on Feb. 12, 2017, after he got aggressive and threatened to “shoot the place up” if he caught other men around her. She asked Larry Hope, a former boyfriend, to stay at her place for protection.
Allen showed up about 8 p.m. to get his clothes and got into a fight with the former boyfriend. He left without his clothes, but returned at 3 a.m. Payne put his clothes in a garbage bag and threw the bag out the front door. Both she and Hope saw Allen’s face but never saw a gun. Moments after she closed the door, they heard multiple gunshots. She was struck in the chest. Hope was hit in the back.
A responding police officer saw a vehicle that looked like Allen’s truck parked nearby with its engine. It drove away with its headlights off. Police recovered eight shell casings on the porch but never found the gun.
Allen was eventually located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and returned to Mississippi.
During the closing arguments, the prosecutor noted the gun was never found because Allen fled the state. Allen argued the statement unjustly prejudiced the jury.
The appeal also noted that Allen’s lawyer did not ask for the jury to receive circumstantial evidence instructions.
Judge Anthony Lawrence, writing the 8-0 opinion, said there were no reversible errors and that neither argument would have affected the outcome of the trial.
“Given the vast amount of evidence presented at trail, we can confidently say it would not have changed the result,” Lawrence said.