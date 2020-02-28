The Mississippi State Department of Health is preparing for responding to any cases of coronavirus in the state but said right now, Mississippians should be concerned about the flu.
Liz Sharlot, director of communications for MSDH, said the department is working with hospitals, providers and other agencies to ensure they are prepared.
“We’re taking the lead on ensuring hospitals are prepared and that people are prepared should we have community-wide transmission. People should not be panicking. This is not a panicking situation,” Sharlot said.
There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi. Sharlot advised Mississippians to practice good hygiene as they would with the flu: wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, stay home if sick, avoid close contact with those who are sick, and make sure they are vaccinated.
“We are in the peak of that, and we’re seeing a lot of children get sick from the flu nationwide.
Sharlot encouraged Mississippians to find more information about their current response efforts and updates about the situation on their website at healthyms.com and through the MS Ready app for smartphones.