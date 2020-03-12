Following the first coronavirus case in Forrest County Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) rolled out new recommendations pertaining to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) Thursday morning during a press conference.
Recommendations include avoiding gatherings of over 250 people, restricting visitation to nursing care and similar facilities to family only, the Department of Corrections temporarily halting all visitation for anyone other than attorneys and essential visitors, and preparing a long term response.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs recommended travelers stay aware of areas with known cases and either avoid traveling to those areas or practice listed guidelines to avoid potential exposure. They are not making recommendations for schools to close at this time but did ask they consider cancelling group gathering of 250 and take precautions at smaller levels.
State epidemiologist Paul Byers and Dobbs said the first coronavirus case was an adult man who recently returned from Florida; however, because of the 14 day incubation period of the virus, they cannot say if it is travel-related. The man was not hospitalized, is under self quarantine, and the State Department of Health continues to monitor him everyday.
Dobbs said they have completed 42 tests for COVID-19 so far. Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Greg Michel also announced MEMA is currently working with the State Department of Health and are operating at a level one for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. MEMA will also be working through their pandemic flu response plan to identify any gaps.