JACKSON - Following the first coronavirus case in Forrest County Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health rolled out new recommendations pertaining to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) Thursday morning during a press conference.
Recommendations include avoiding gatherings of more than 250 people, restricting visitation to long-term care and similar facilities to family only, the Department of Corrections temporarily halting visitation for anyone other than attorneys and essential visitors, and preparing a long-term response.
“It’s a serious event. There are things we’re going to need to do. It’s going to be disruptive to our daily lives,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
State epidemiologist Paul Byers said the first coronavirus case was an adult male who recently returned from Florida; however, because of the 14-day incubation period of the virus, they cannot say if it is travel-related. The man was not hospitalized, is under self quarantine, and the State Department of Health continues to monitor him every day. The individual is not over the age of 65, but they have identified some contact with other individuals.
“We’ve made identification of a very, very small number of individuals that were at contact and we have some of those folks under home isolation or home quarantine as a result of their contact,” Byers said.
MSDH is also monitoring two individuals in North Mississippi. Byers said both are symptom free.
MSDH is recommending all long-term care facilities, personal care homes, and group care sites for those with disabilities restrict visitors by discontinuing social activities, keeping up signs that discourage all nonessential visitation, and prohibit anyone who’s ill from entering the facility for at least 48 hours after symptoms resolve. Dobbs also recommended limiting visitation by children and group visits. Visitors should practice proper hand and coughing hygiene and visit only their family members. Facilities should have plenty of hand sanitizer, soap and water.
Anyone over 65 or with complicated medical conditions is advised to avoid any gathering of more than 250 people. MSDH recommends organizations or groups having mass events of more than 250 “strongly consider cancelling” or, if there are concerns or special circumstances that may dictate that it should be continued, calling the state hotline for guidance.
“Everyone needs to take caution at mass gatherings, even at smaller numbers, and make sure we use those appropriate hand hygiene and cough etiquette measures that you would always do,” Dobbs said.
MSDH is not making recommendations for schools to close at this time. They recommended cancelling or delaying any mass gatherings of 250, cancelling any group assemblies that are not necessary or unessential, and consider restrictions of athletic events or arrange it to avoid having a mass gathering.
Effective immediately, the Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending visitation at all facilities in which MDOC inmates reside in order to establish sanitation and prevention protocols to prevent the introduction or the transmission of COVID-19. This is a precautionary measure to protect staff, inmates, volunteers and visitors from potential exposure to the virus and done in consultation with the Department of Corrections and the Office of the Governor, Dobbs said. Attorneys and essential visitors will be allowed at the facility. The visiting area will be sanitized upon completion of each visit.
“Additional parameters will be determined as protocols are established. MDOC is reinforcing common health practices based on prevention measures recommended by the Department of Health and CDC,” Dobbs said.
Dobbs recommended travelers stay aware of areas with known cases and either avoid traveling to those areas or practice listed guidelines to avoid potential exposure.
They are also recommending limiting visitors to the state capitol. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives Phillip Gunn said they intend for legislators to continue to work. Dobbs and his staff will advise each state agency and give recommendations over the next few days.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Greg Michel also announced the State Emergency Operation Center will be activated to a level one for the first time since Hurricane Katrina.
“We want to make sure we properly focus and posture all of our support and partner agencies in order to respond as we may need to do,” Michel said.
Dobbs will make recommendations about adjusting the level down to the proper level for COVID-19 response over the next 24 to 48 hours, Michel said. MEMA will also be working through their pandemic annex flu response plan to identify any gaps and update the plan accordingly. MEMA will help facilitate any shelters that are needed.
Dobbs said MSDH is expanding access and making it easier for physicians and providers to order COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 testing can now also be performed at commercial labs such as LabCorp. Results are typically available within 36 to 48 hours.
MSDH published guidelines for all physicians in the state on how to collect the samples. Byers said MSDH has a system in place where in any county, a sample that a provider collects to the public health department can be transported directly to the public health lab by courier. The sample is then processed and run.
“As soon as it hits our door, we’re working and processing those samples on a daily basis, so we have a daily run going on now,” Byers said.
MSDH has completed 42 tests for COVID-19 so far, Dobbs said. They can run 200 tests a day and have capacity for 1,000 patients at this time. MSDH is gathering supplies as time evolves to do even more tests.
MSDH will have updates and may take additional actions as the situation continues. More information can be found at www.healthyms.com/coronavirus or the MS Ready app. The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.