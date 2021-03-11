TUPELO • It was mid-January 2020, and the top epidemiologist for the state of Mississippi’s public health agency was alarmed by skyrocketing pneumonia cases in the Wuhan province of China linked to a novel coronavirus.
Over nearly three decades working for the Mississippi State Department of Health, Dr. Paul Byers had monitored new disease outbreaks before, including H1N1, Ebola and Zika
But this time seemed different.
“I think this is the big one,” Byers said, showing the data to the MSDH agency chief, Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Byers would soon be proven right.
Widely known at the time simply as “the coronavirus,” the disease soon spread beyond China.
A single case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Washington state on Jan. 21, 2020. This was the first known case within the United States, but the sick individual had recently returned from Wuhan.
On Feb. 3, a public health emergency was declared for the United States; by the end of that month, public health officials had confirmed the existence of infections occurring on American soil.
State after state soon identified the presence of the disease. On the evening of March 11, Mississippi health officials reported the state’s first identified COVID-19 patient, in Hattiesburg.
That same day, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
Three days later, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in Mississippi. The first known case of COVID-19 in Northeast Mississippi was in Monroe County, reported on March 16, 2020. Three days later, on March 19, Mississippi saw its first death linked to COVID-19.
The pandemic’s first victim in Northeast Mississippi was recorded in Tippah County on March 27.
Since then, almost 300,000 Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 6,845 have died as a result. Those deaths have been a burden not easily set aside for those who tasked with the management of a generational event, the human cost blandly recorded by just a few numerals – nearly 7,000 deaths in Mississippi.
“Those do weigh heavily,” Byers said.
‘Like a nightmare’
Dr. Dwalia South practices medicine in the largely rural Tippah County, but also sits on the Board of Health, which governs the MSDH and hires the state health officer – the post currently held by Dobbs.
For South, the impact of the quickly accelerating pandemic was felt overnight.
Literally.
In March of last year, just at the onset of Mississippi’s testing efforts, South checked her ailing husband into Tippah County’s hospital.
“Everything was normal when he was admitted,” South said. “But overnight they started limiting visitors and taking the temperature at the door. And I said, what’s the deal here? And they said, ‘We’ve got some COVID patients here in the hospital.’”
South later learned that a woman housed for a time in the hospital room next to her husband eventually died of COVID-19 – an early and painful encounter with the pain that would be felt in communities across the country, large and small.
“That was my first slap in the face,” South said.
Just a few weeks before South’s brush with the disease, on March 3, 2020, the MSDH’s emergency operations center had begun a formalized response to the pandemic, according to Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig.
Gov. Reeves activated the Mississippi National Guard on March 16 to administer and process COVID tests at county health departments.
As of February’s end, MSDH has processed more than 2.4 million test specimens and as of early March, the state’s testing sites have operated for a cumulative 3,360 days.
There have been three major waves of increased cases and deaths in Mississippi since last March: the initial wave in March/April 2020, a second surge following the Fourth of July weekend and a third from Nov. 2020 through Jan. 2021 during the holiday season.
A peak of 1,444 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection on Jan. 4, 2021, and Mississippi saw its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases with 3,542 on Jan. 8.
“We wake up every morning and come to work and something’s changed. We learn something new about it every day,” South said. “It’s been like a nightmare. You wake up thinking you’re knowing a little bit about it, but then there’s a new variant.”
Through it all, South believes Dobbs’ steady hand has been a boon to the state.
“I can email Thomas Dobbs every time of the day or night and he will email you right back,” South said. “I don’t think he sleeps.”
‘Not something any of
us could do on our own’
Dobbs had the right background at the right time, with experience treating and studying infectious diseases. Before he ran MSDH as state health officer, Dobbs served a stint as the department’s epidemiologist.
Like Byers, the current epidemiologist, Dobbs noted that public health and infectious disease experts have long known that pandemics matters of “when,” not “if.”
“This is something we’ve been anticipating,” Dobbs said. “It’s kind of like getting ready for the big game, and when the big game’s here, you’re just ready to play.”
Dobbs credits not only his team at the MSDH Central Office, but the statewide efforts of employees at local health departments, in handling the outbreak.
“It’s not something that any one of us could do on our own,” Dobbs said.
The overall experience of working alongside health care workers from all corners of the state has been rewarding, and has made everyone stronger in a lot of ways, according to Byers.
“We’ve built up those relationships that are really forged when people are in crises together, working together,” Byers said. “Although it’s been tough, the days are long and hard, and at times nerves are frayed, it’s been fantastic to have the opportunity to work among the people,” Byers said.
The toll of the last year has been “frightening,” Dobbs said, but even among tragedy and frustrations, he’s seen “amazing” moments of service and camaraderie.
“It’s been terrifying, we’ve lost a lot of folks,” Dobbs said. “But amazing to see what can happen when good, smart, devoted people come together to do good work.”
‘Let’s keep our foot
on the accelerator’
Recently, downward trends in the overall number of cases and deaths have state health officials feeling optimistic. The number of ongoing outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities is down, as are the number of hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator use for COVID-related illnesses.
Byers called these statistics “promising.”
“They’re all good indicators that we are moving in the right direction,” Byers said.
Hopes for a permanent turnaround are linked to increasingly wider availability of vaccines.
Dobbs still keeps the vial from which the very first vaccines in the state were drawn.
“COVID is real, and we’re winning,” Dobbs said – but he warned against complacency.
“Just like in a baseball game, if you’re up a run or two in the sixth or seventh inning, you don’t just lay down and let the other team go at it on offense,” he said
The state’s first vaccine shots were given on December 14, 2020, with MSDH staffers Dobbs, Byers and Craig among the earliest recipients.
As vaccine rollout first began, MSDH selected county health departments in each region of the state in counties that were near population centers and well-traveled highways in an effort to get as many doses as possible out in the shortest amount of time.
Ultimately, 19 drive-thru locations were established to administer the COVID vaccine, including in Lee, Lafayette and Oktibbeha counties in Northeast Mississippi.
Nearly 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Mississippi as of March 10, 2021, with over 500,000 Mississippians having received at least one dose and a little more than 293,000 now fully vaccinated. That’s more than 17% who have received at least one dose and just under 10% fully vaccinated.
As the state continues to widen vaccine eligibility, South believes work remains to be done among those who may be cautious or skeptical of the vaccine, especially in rural communities like hers.
“Up till now there’s been many more people who wanted it than could get it,” South said. “I think that may change at some point. Some people are hesitant. They tell me, more research should have been done. But I tell them, it’s bonafide. It’s been checked out.”
Dobbs said that while a lot of people worry that the vaccine was developed quickly in “an almost miraculous fashion,” the research behind it goes back many years, and development for this vaccine was held to the same standards as other common vaccines like flu, pneumonia and shingles.
“It was the culmination of over a decade’s worth of research into a new and exciting technology to create vaccines from messenger RNA,” Dobbs said. “We were very fortunate that when the COVID pandemic hit us, that the vaccine makers were ready, set to shift their messenger RNA technology from flu and other infections and apply it for use with COVID.”
Dobbs touted “fantastic developments” like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement on March 7 that fully vaccinated individuals can gather with other unmasked people indoors without a face mask or social distancing.
“We’ve got a lot of optimism on the horizon, but we also have challenges,” Dobbs said, mentioning the B.1.1.7 variant that was first discovered in Mississippi in mid-February, along with others that have been detected now across the U.S. that could make the vaccine less effective.
Gov. Reeves lifted all of Mississippi’s county mask mandates and allowed businesses to operate at full capacity beginning on March 3, but Dobbs said he’s continued to see people show prudent behavior by wearing masks in public although it’s no longer required.
“I’m proud of Mississippi, I’m proud of what we’re doing,” Dobbs said. “Let’s keep our foot on the accelerator, pushing COVID down so that we can get back to full normal before too long.”