JACKSON - The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced that the 2019 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends Monday at midnight.
During the holiday period, all available MHP troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols in an effort to enforce traffic laws and reduce accidents as part of Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE).
Safety checkpoints will be in place during the holiday period.
MHP investigated 165 crashes, which included four fatalities, and made 166 DUI arrests during last year’s Labor Day enforcement period.