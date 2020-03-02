TUPELO - An inmate who died last week in the state penitentiary hospital not only had ties to northeast Mississippi but was also scheduled to be released later this year.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Timothy R. Sharp, 61, died Feb. 28 at the prison hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman. The name of another inmate who died the day before at the same medical facility has not been released pending notification of relatives.
MDOC gave no details about the deaths but Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said there was “no evidence of foul play” in either death. Autopsies were planned in both cases.
Sharp was indicted in Itawamba County on multiple felony sex charges in the fall of 2000. In January 2001, he was convicted of sexual battery and fondling of a 10-year-old female relative. Circuit Court Judge sentenced him to serve 20 years for the battery and 5 years on the fondling, with the sentences to run concurrent.
Sharp appealed his conviction in 2004 and the state Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction. He filed motions for post-conviction relief in 2004, 2012 and 2013.
The victim recanted in September 2012, saying Sharp did not molest her in any way. But three months later, she changed her story again, saying a family member pressured her to recant so Sharp would be released from prison and the family member could get to know his father. The court did not grant the relief.
According to the MDOC website, Sharp was tentatively scheduled to be released from prison on Oct. 15, 2020.
With last week's deaths included, at least 21 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. Some of the deaths happened during outbursts of violence. Some inmates were found hanging in their cells. Coroners said other deaths were from natural causes.
The U.S. Justice Department announced Feb. 5 that its civil rights division would investigate Parchman and other Mississippi prisons that have struggled with violence, tight budgets, short staffing and shoddy living conditions.
Mississippi prison officials have told state budget writers for years that the department has trouble hiring guards because the jobs are dangerous and the pay is low. Despite the requests, budgets were cut.