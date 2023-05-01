House Party Shootings

This image provided by the Bay St. Louis Police Department shows Cameron Brand, who is charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to jail records. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release that police identified Brand as the sole shooter at a house party, through witness and victim statements.

 Bay St. Louis Police Department via AP

BAY ST. LOUIS — Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teenagers and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

