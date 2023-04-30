House Party Shootings

Bay St. Louis police, Hancock County sheriff's deputies and Waveland police respond to a shooting in Bay St. Louis, Miss., early Sunday morning, April 30, 2023.

 Justin Mitchell I The Sun Herald via AP

BAY ST. LOUIS — Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teens and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

