TUPELO • Across the last decade, Mississippi’s population has slightly declined, losing about 6,000 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Census Bureau on Monday released statewide population data and Congressional apportionment figures, showing Mississippi with a population of 2,961,279.
In the 2010 Census count, Mississippi had a population of 2,967,297, meaning the state’s resident population has declined by 0.2%, according to the nation’s once-a-decade headcount.
With those numbers, Mississippi will retain four congressional seats in the U.S. House of Representative. The Magnolia State has had four U.S. House seats for two decades now, since the 2000 Census led Mississippi to lose a seat.
Only statewide totals were released by the Census Bureau on Monday. Population numbers for cities, counties and other local jurisdictions are expected to be released later this summer, by August 16.
Mississippi’s nearly stagnant population came even as the South was the region with the highest amount of growth in the country, at 10.2%.
Across the country, only three states showed a decline in population: Illinois, Mississippi and West Virginia.
Mississippi is now the 34th most populous state, falling from the rank of 31 it held under the 2010 population numbers.