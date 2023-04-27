Mississippi Jail Escape

Investigators inspect confer near the remnants of a burned-out house where authorities believe a man who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend with three others, and is suspected of killing a pastor, is believed to be dead after a shootout with authorities and barricaded himself inside a burning home near Conway, Mississippi, Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail last weekend and fled to Texas after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle has been arrested in a Houston suburb, authorities announced Thursday.

