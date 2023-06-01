Mississippi Civil Rights Tour

Jill Collen Jefferson, president of JULIAN, a civil rights and international human rights law firm, hopes that U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, takes heed to the concerns of local residents regarding alleged civil rights violations by the Lexington Police Department during the Lexington, Miss., stop on the division's civil rights tour, Thursday, June 1, 2023. At each of the four stops in Mississippi, Clarke plans to engage with community leaders and reaffirm the department's commitment to protecting the civil rights of all Americans, and listen to their concerns. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

LEXINGTON — There are 32 school districts in Mississippi still under federal desegregation orders, the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division's assistant attorney general said Thursday.

