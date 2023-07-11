TUPELO - Thanks to half a million dollars from a Washington, DC political organization linked to the national Republican Governors Association, Gov. Tate Reeves raised nearly twice as much as Democratic challenger Brandon Presley in June and has more than four times the cash on hand.
Gov. Reeves’ campaign has repeatedly characterized Presley’s campaign as influenced or funded by the national Democratic party. But nearly half the money Reeves raised in June came from a single $500,000 contribution from RGA-supported out-of-state group Mississippi Strong. Without that contribution, the candidates’ June fundraising would be neck-and-neck.
Monday was the state deadline for June campaign finance periodic reports, the last such deadline before the Aug. 8 primary election. The public can view reports from candidates on the secretary of state’s website.
In the governor’s race, Reeves continues to win the funding competition. He raised over $1 million in June and has over $9.6 million cash on hand across two campaign accounts. Presley raised over $514,000 in June and has over $1.8 million cash on hand.
However, absent a $500,000 June 23 contribution from Washington, DC-based political organization Mississippi Strong, the governor’s June contributions would have been just $2,000 higher than Presley’s.
The group has been described by the national Republican Governors Association as “an organization supported by the RGA.” FCC records of pro-Reeves TV ad buys from the 2019 governor’s race listed the executive director of Mississippi Strong as Dave Rexrode, then the RGA’s executive director.
Asked for comment on the Mississippi Strong connection, RGA press secretary Courtney Alexander said “[w]e are proud to support Governor Reeves in his re-election because he has been such a tremendous leader for Mississippi.”
Reeves attended a June 19 RGA fundraiser in Birmingham, four days before the Mississippi Strong donation. In a statement, Mississippi Democratic Party Executive Director Andre Wagner accused Gov. Reeves of “abandoning” Mississippians to attend the fundraiser as the state was recovering from severe tornado damage.
As of press time, neither the office of the governor nor the Reeves campaign had responded to the Daily Journal's request for comment.
The Reeves war chest for this year’s race is helped by the over $7.8 million the governor brought into the race from past campaign contributions. Presley began the year with less than $730,000 in campaign funds. Reeves’ ten-to-one starting advantage has decreased to four-to-one since Jan. 1, and his June fundraising advantage was less than two-to-one.
Presley continues to lag in contributions and cash on hand, although his campaign’s financial situation is far more competitive than it was when launched. The Presley campaign put out a statement noting its June haul is significantly more than was raised in this period in 2019 by that year’s losing Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Jim Hood. The campaign has pointed to recent Mississippi Today/Siena College polling to claim Presley could be the most competitive Democratic candidate for governor in decades.
So far this year, Reeves has reported $3,423,903.19 in contributions. That’s about 1.5 times the $2,274,519.77 Presley has reported. The only Republican challenger to Reeves, John Witcher, raised just over $5,600 in June and nearly $63,000 total this year. He spent close to $28,000 last month.
