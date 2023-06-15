Black City White Legislature

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph says he has "No comment," as he exits the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., May 22, 2023. In a rare address to a federal court on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Randolph called efforts to attach him to a lawsuit challenging a new state law a "circus" with "no legal precedent U.S. history." The lawsuit, filed by the national, state and local chapters of the NAACP, challenges a new state law that would require him to appoint some unelected judges in Jackson.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — In a rare address to a federal court Wednesday, Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph called efforts to attach him to a lawsuit challenging a new state law a "circus" with "no legal precedent in U.S. history."

