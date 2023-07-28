Qualifying Mississippi voters who want to vote early in-person for the Aug. 8 primary must visit their county clerk no later than Aug. 5 in order to do so.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be requested, received, signed by a witness and mailed back with a postmark no later than Aug. 8. Clerk's offices are open until noon Saturdays leading up to the election.
Mississippi has highly restrictive absentee voting rules compared to other states. Voters cannot register for an absentee ballot online. To vote early, residents must visit the county clerk in-person, show photo ID, state a reason for absentee voting and fill out an application before casting a ballot. Mail-in ballots can be requested by mail and require a signature by a witness. Voters may only vote absentee under specific qualifying circumstances.
County circuit clerk offices are open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be open until noon on July 29 and Aug. 5, the two Saturdays before the election.
Mail-in ballots for the primary must be postmarked by Election Day and must be received by Aug. 15 to be counted.
To vote by mail, voters must contact the county clerk, confirm eligibility, request an application, receive the application by mail, complete the application, get their application signed by a witness who is an oath-administering official such as a notary (or any witness aged 18 or older, if the voter is disabled) and mail the application to the county clerk. The clerk will then send a ballot to the voter, who must complete their ballot, have it witnessed per the same requirements as the original application, and mail the ballot back to the county clerk.
If the election date is near, the clerk may send the requesting voter their application and their ballot in a single envelope instead of requiring a two-part process, according to the secretary of state’s absentee voter guide.
To qualify for early voting, voters must either be 65 or older, be unable to vote in-person in their county of residence on Election Day, have a disability presenting substantial hardship or danger from voting in-person, be required to work on Election Day during the hours polls are open, or be with a hospitalized disabled parent, spouse or dependent out of the county of over 50 miles from their residence.
To qualify to vote by mail, voters must either be aged 65 or older, temporarily be residing out of the county, have a disability presenting substantial hardship or danger from in-person voting, or be with a hospitalized disabled parent, spouse or dependent out of the county of over 50 miles from their residence.
If any primaries require a runoff, absentee voting for the Aug. 29 primary begins Aug. 19.
Lee County voters can call the county clerk at 662-432-2300. All Mississippi voters can get more information online at the secretary of state’s elections website, yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call 1-800-829-6786.
