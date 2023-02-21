Mississippi Shootings

This booking photo provided by Tate County, Miss., Sheriff's Office shows Richard Dale Crum, who was booked into jail on one count of capital murder on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Authorities have announced additional charges against Crum, the gunman who they say killed six people in a tiny rural community in northern Mississippi on Friday. 

 Tate County Sheriff's Office via AP

JACKSON — Authorities have announced an additional charge against the man who they say went on a deadly shooting rampage last week, killing six people that included his ex-wife and stepfather in a tiny rural community in northern Mississippi.