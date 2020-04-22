TUPELO • Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced on Wednesday that she intends to file a lawsuit against the Chinese government to hold the nation accountable for the “malicious and dangerous acts that caused death, health injuries, and serious economic loss from the COVID-19 crisis.”
Fitch's action follows a similar announcement by Missouri's attorney general.
“Too many Mississippians have suffered as a result of China’s cover-up,” Fitch said in a press release. “They must not be allowed to act with impunity. Mississippians deserve justice, and I will seek that in court.”
Fitch, the state’s top legal officer, is seeking monetary damages under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and has sent a letter to Mississippi’s Congressional delegation asking them to become a cosponsor of a federal bill that would allow Americans to seek damages from the Chinese government.
Missouri's attorney general on Tuesday also filed a suit against China alleging that the foreign government did not reveal the seriousness nature of the virus early on.
“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said. “They must be held accountable for their actions.”
According to the latest data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, over 4,000 people in Mississippi have tested positive for the virus and 183 people in the state have died from complications related to the virus.