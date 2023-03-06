Neshoba Fair Mississippi

A file photo of Republican Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson speaking at the pavilion in Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 28, 2022. The fair, also known as Mississippi's Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country's largest campground fair. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Daily Journal

JACKSON — Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson on Monday said he supports a proposal to reduce the 7% statewide tax on groceries, as well as cutting other state taxes.

