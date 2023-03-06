JACKSON — Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson on Monday said he supports a proposal to reduce the 7% statewide tax on groceries, as well as cutting other state taxes.
Gipson, a Republican running for a second term in statewide office, told attendees at the Stennis Capitol Press Forum in downtown Jackson that the taxation of food "hurts everybody" and that cutting it could have a big impact across the state.
“I support reducing all taxes, and I support reducing the grocery tax,” Gipson said.
For years, Democrats — and some Republicans — have said Mississippi should either eliminate or reduce the tax on food. Mississippi is the poorest state in the nation, and people of all economic backgrounds need food to survive.
Mississippi currently has the highest tax in the nation on food. Some states, such as Tennessee, recently reduced their grocery tax, and most states exempt groceries from their sales tax collections altogether.
Both the House and Senate last year introduced tax cut packages that reduced the grocery tax and the state income tax. But the two legislative chambers negotiated a final plan during the end of the session that left the grocery tax intact and only reduced the income tax.
House leadership again this year pushed to reduce the income tax, but the plan fizzled out after a group of Republicans in a caucus meeting opposed the idea.
Both House Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, previously told reporters they were open to reducing other types of taxes, such as the grocery tax, but they wouldn’t directly answer questions if they would consider any type of tax cut policy that did not also cut the income tax.
“You’re talking about hypotheticals,” Gunn previously said. “Again, you’ve got to consider the entirety of the tax structure.”
Leaders from either legislative chamber can try to add tax cut proposals to other, related tax bills, but there is currently no organized effort to do so.
Around 16% of Mississippians do not have access to enough food for an active, healthy life, according to data from Feeding America, an organization that promotes ending hunger in America.
Gipson during the forum touted his office’s effort to promote more farmers markets, which allow vendors to sell their crops directly to customers, across the state, which allow vendors to directly sell their crops to customers.
“If you buy directly from a farmer, you know what the sales tax on that is? 0%,” Gipson said. “You can buy at a farmer's market from a farmer and you don’t have a 7% grocery tax or sales tax. And so we’re proud of that."
