CORINTH - A heated runoff to determine an Alcorn County seat in the House of Representatives was too close to call as of press deadline on Tuesday night.
As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, a winner had yet to be declared in the vice-grip runoff between incumbent District 2 Rep. Nick Bain and challenger Brad Mattox, a Corinth gun store owner whose ally Chris Wilson helped force a runoff by campaigning on backlash against Bain’s 2020 vote to change the state flag.
Bain won in-person votes cast Tuesday, but after polls closed, Mattox pulled ahead in the total count when the county clerk tallied absentee ballots Tuesday night.
In a Facebook post after 10 p.m., the county clerk said 45 remaining affidavits would be processed Wednesday, and another five absentee affidavits within five business days. She also noted any absentee mail-in ballots received by the fifth day that were postmarked by Tuesday will be counted.
Third-place primary finisher Wilson told the Daily Journal he is confident the affidavits will not change the outcome. “Bain is beat,” he said. "I'm guessing the boys in Jackson are perplexed," he added. "You don't take people's rights away without paying a price!"
Bain won 50.31% of the total 4,143 votes cast in-person in the House race Tuesday, Alcorn County clerk Crystal Sterling told the Daily Journal. Mattox was just 30 votes behind with 2,048 votes to Bain's 2,078.
Mattox took a 23-vote lead after mail-in and in-person absentee ballots were counted, with a total of 2,345 votes to Bain's 2,322, giving him 50.3% to Bain's 49.8%, according to the AP's election watcher.
As of press time at 11 p.m., neither candidate had conceded or replied to requests to comment on the situation. With such a close result, it is possible disputes could delay final certification.
In the Aug. 8 primary, a total of 4,913 votes were cast in the District 2 House race. Bain won 48.0%, Mattox 35.1% and Wilson 16.8%.
For the Aug. 29 runoff, Mattox and Wilson coordinated to consolidate and turn out their voters against Bain, Wilson told the Daily Journal last week.
The race is the last in a series of right-wing Republican legislative primary challenges associated with or inspired by the Mississippi Freedom Caucus or Sen. Chris McDaniel’s high-profile contest against incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
High turnout was expected in Tuesday's Alcorn County runoff, boosted by three other local Republican runoffs for chancery clerk, 5th District supervisor and second post justice court judge, the clerk said Tuesday afternoon. There were no Democratic runoffs in Alcorn County this year.
A total of 5,523 in-person ballots were cast across all races in the county's 17 precincts Tuesday, but not all county voters reside in House District 2, and not all voters cast votes in every race on their ballot.
There were more absentee ballots issued for the Aug. 29 runoff than the Aug. 8 GOP primary. A total of 722 in-person and mail-in absentee ballots were issued in the runoff, versus 706 for the original primary. That number includes some county residents whose ballots include one or more of the local runoffs but not the House runoff, as the races involve different jurisdictions.
A full breakdown of results for the 11 precincts in District 2 was not available as of press time. The candidates showed their areas of strength in the Aug. 8 results, in which Bain won strong margins in the city of Corinth, where he lives and practices law, as well as in Jacinto in the southeast part of the county where he has family roots. Mattox won over a third of his Aug. 8 votes in his home precinct in Kossuth in the southwest part of the county.
Bain’s campaign emphasized the benefits to Alcorn County from his seniority in the legislature. He publicized the endorsements of dozens of fellow legislators including Republican House Speaker Rep. Philip Gunn and his presumed successor Rep. Jason White, who both traveled to Corinth to speak on Bain’s behalf earlier this year.
Mattox and Wilson campaigned as outsiders. Operating in a quiet partnership, Mattox chose to focus on his own platform of tax cuts, supporting small businesses, teacher pay raises and mental health funding, leaving Wilson to campaign more aggressively and openly attack Bain on issues like his 2020 vote to remove the state flag containing the old Confederate battle emblem.
Wilson shared social media statements from McDaniel and Freedom Caucus founding member Brady Williamson after their primary losses criticizing “establishment” Republicans and encouraged District 2 voters to support Mattox in the runoff “to show that northeast MS is still conservative.”
Only one other incumbent in the state legislature faced a runoff Tuesday, Republican District 105 Rep. Dale Goodin. He lost his runoff in a landslide to challenger Elliot Burch, who won about 75% of the vote to Goodin's 25%.
