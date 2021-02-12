JACKSON • Legislation that would create a new medical marijuana program in Mississippi if the voter-approved Initiative 65 is overturned in court cleared the state Senate on the second try early Friday morning.
Senate Bill 2765, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, failed by a single vote Friday evening. But six hours later, after 1 a.m. Friday — and facing a looming legislative deadline — senators returned and narrowly passed the sweeping piece of legislation. It now heads to the House for consideration.
Voters in November overwhelmingly approved Initiative 65, which amended the state constitution to include language creating a medical marijuana program. State health officials are in the early stages of setting up that program, which allows marijuana use for patients with an array of medical conditions.
But Initiative 65 is also facing a court challenge, brought by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler. The pending case before the Mississippi State Court argues the process for placing a constitutional amendment before voters in Mississippi is improper, and that Initiative 65 should be invalidated.
The author of the bill, Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, repeated numerous times to his colleagues Thursday night and Friday morning that his legislation was not intended to replace or undermine the voter-approved initiative. Instead, he said, the bill has a "trigger" where it will only go into effect should the constitutional amendment be overturned."
“Over 74% of the people in this state voted for a medical marijuana program,” Blackwell said. “There is some jeopardy with initiative 65. It is before the courts. It may be upheld, or it may be thrown down.”
That’s why, Blackwell said, such “placeholder” legislation should be approved. Voting against the bill, he argued, would mean “you’re basically saying you don’t care what 74% of the people in this state said.”
Like Initiative 65, Blackwell said, SB 2765 would allow only 2.5 ounces of marijuana to be dispensed over a two-week period. It would include the same list of qualifying conditions, plus a few more, for patients to receive treatment. And just like the constitutional amendment, there would be no limits on cultivation centers or the number of dispensaries allowed in the state.
There are key differences, however, in how the programs' tax and fee structure would work, Blackwell noted. And while Initiative 65 would be largely run by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the legislative version tasks the Mississippi Department of Agriculture with much of the oversight.
If implemented, Initiative 65 is set to charge a sales tax of up to 7%, charge up to $50 to obtain a marijuana ID card, as well as charge "reasonable fees" for dispensaries to obtain a license. Revenue from the program must be used to fund the state's medical marijuana regulatory program.
SB 2765, meanwhile, initially proposed $100,000 licensing fees to start a cultivation and processing facility, with an annual renewal of the same price. Dispensaries would be charged $20,000 upfront for a license, with an annual renewal costing half that. Under the bill’s original language, dispensaries would charge customers a retail tax of 10%.
But Blackwell advanced several major changes Thursday night to appease concerns from other senators and ensure the bill passed. Those tweaks included drastically reducing the licensing fees.
For dispensaries, the updated language said initial licensing fees would cost $5,000, with $2,500 each year following. A cultivator would pay $15,000 upfront, and $8,000 each following year. And the sales tax, he said, would be reduced — from 10% to 7%.
Proceeds of the SB 2765 would not be self-contained in the program. Instead they would go to various state education priorities, including early learning and college scholarships.
Blackwell alluded to the fluid nature of the bill, suggesting he had made a number of concessions. Indeed, Blackwell, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann had been cajoling senators to vote for the bill nearly all of Thursday, often behind closed doors. The dealmaking on the medical marijuana bill caused nearly all other legislative action to halt, leading to a late night in the Senate.
"It's been a work in progress, up until just a few hours ago," Blackwell said before the bill initially failed.
But a mix of Republicans and Democrats ultimately opposed the bill. Some were worried about voting for anything related to marijuana, while others had concerns about a public perception that they were undermining the voter's will with Initiative 65. Some expressed concerns about large licensing fees serving as a barrier to small Mississippi companies wanting to get into the marijuana business.
Blackwell and others argued Mississippi voters essentially didn’t realize what they were voting on when they approved Initiative 65, so they would likely be OK with the replacement program, if needed.
But senators opposing the bill worried the effort would suggest to Mississippians that the Legislature was trying to circumvent the will of the people. And several pointed out that the whole reason Initiative 65 happened at all was because the Legislature had failed to approve a marijuana program in recent years, despite clear public support. In addition, lawmakers had sought to undermine Initiative 65 with their own alternative ballot question last year.
"You’ve been saying that 74% of the people voted for medical marijuana — you’ve said it probably 15 to 20 times today,” Sen. Sampson Jackson, D-Preston, told Blackwell. “Did they vote for this bill, or did they vote for initiative 65?”
Sen. Barbara Blackmon, D-Canton, said the Legislature should continue to support Initiative 65 because that’s what voters supported.
“I believe that those people who elected me, I believe they are intelligent, I believe they have an understanding (of what they voted on),” Blackmon said. “I believe they know what they are doing.”
Earlier in the legislative session, Blackwell had pitched Senate Bill 2765 as effectively a parallel marijuana program that would operate whether Initiative 65 is overturned by the court or not. But that idea appeared to shift following lengthy discussions and negotiations on Thursday, and eventually the "trigger" language was included.
The same number of senators voted for the bill Thursday evening and early Friday. The only difference was that two fewer senators showed up to vote against the bill on the second try, allowing the legislation to squeak through.
The bill garnered vocal opposition online in recent days.
A group called Mississippians For Medical Marijuana launched a Facebook page and labeled the legislation a "sneaky backdoor proposal." A Wednesday Facebook post from the group said: "Stop Corrupt Politicians. Vote No on SB 2765."
The organization also cut an ad criticizing Blackwell stating in a recent committee meeting that not all Mississippians "knew what they were voting for." A few members of the group came to the Capitol early Thursday to protest the bill.